AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/28/2024

After an action-packed week in the United Kingdom, including the overseas debuts of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," as well as All In at London's Wembley Stadium, All Elite Wrestling was back in the United States for the August 28 episode of its flagship show. Bryan Danielson learned the identity of his first world title challenger, Ricochet made his "Dynamite" debut, and Jon Moxley's return to the company left everyone with more questions than answers. For now, though, the only question is how many people tuned in to TBS to see the fallout from All In?

According to Wrestlenomics, the August 28 edition of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 691,000 viewers, a slight decrease from the 698,000 viewers the August 21 episode averaged. This number is an improvement on the last month, when a number of episodes went up against the 2024 Summer Olympics, but is down by more than 20% when compared to the same month (22%), and quarter (21%) in 2023. The shows' peak, as usual, came in QH1 with 765,000 viewers, with the show's overrun being the lowest point at 629,000. Viewership did see spikes in QH5 at the top of the second hour and QH8 for Ricochet's match with Kyle Fletcher and Danielson's show-closing promo.

As far as the key 18-49 demographic number is concerned, there was good and bad news for AEW. The bad news is that the August 28 show earned a 0.22 number, a drop of 8% compared to the 0.24 number earned seven days earlier. Tthe good news is that according to The Programming Insider, 0.22 was enough for "Dynamite" to rank first for the evening in all prime time cable shows that aired Wednesday night, beating all three FOX News broadcasts and MTV's "The Challenge."

