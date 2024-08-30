Bully Ray Assesses Jon Moxley's Cryptic Promo On AEW Dynamite

"AEW Dynamite" opened with the return of Jon Moxley, who spoke in riddles to Tony Schiavone while calling out Darby Allin. This left many people, including "Busted Open Radio" co-host Bully Ray, scratching their heads as to what exactly the "Death Rider" was trying to convey. However, Ray speculated that the promo was about a former WWE star.

"Moxley comes out and says [to Tony Schiavone], 'This is not your company anymore.' What is he talking about?" Ray pondered with uncertainty. "I'll let you know what I think, 'cause I'm sure as hell not sure...I think Schiavone was the conduit to Tony Khan...Is Moxley talking about Shane [McMahon]?"

Ray alluded to Khan and McMahon's private meeting last month. To all intents and purposes, McMahon, who spoke with Ray earlier this month, only mentioned that his conversation with Khan revolved around their shared love for the business and being generational businessmen. But that still leaves the door wide open on "what if?"

"Shane's name popped up about a month ago when that infamous picture surfaced with Shane and Tony Khan at that office, at that private airport in Dallas. And as quickly as it popped up and people were talking about it, it died off within a day, two days tops. Nobody's been talking about it, but everybody's bringing Shane O'Mac's name up tonight," Ray mentioned.

Ray also noted Marina Shafir's appearance later on "Dynamite," where she helped Moxley beat dwn security guards backstage. Before Wednesday, Shafir wasn't seen on AEW programming since the December 27 episode of "Rampage" where she was defeated by Ruby Soho. Most of her recent contests have been in Ring of Honor.

