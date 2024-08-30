Matt Hardy Opens Up About Sammy Guevara's AEW Suspension Following Match With Jeff

Earlier this year, Sammy Guevara found himself in some hot water, receiving a suspension from AEW after breaking concussion protocol during a match against Jeff Hardy. Speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Jeff's brother Matt was asked to share his perspective of the incident.

"[Jeff] had this match with Sammy, and the deal happened where Sammy landed on him," Hardy said. "He was bleeding [and] they stopped it. I do know they wanted him to go straight home there."

From Hardy's memory, AEW doctor Michael J. Sampson instructed Guevara to go directly into the pinfall. Instead, Hardy stood up and Guevara executed his finisher on the older wrestler before pinning him. According to Matt, Jeff was likely "on auto-pilot" during the ending sequence, but he proved to be okay when all was said and done.

"They took that as Sammy was defying orders," Hardy continued. "I think [it was] that and they said there were a couple of other instances, whatever. They did — they suspended him, and it was legitimate."

According to Hardy, he and his brother had convinced AEW owner Tony Khan to allow them to turn heel, and that match between Jeff and Guevara was meant to push them towards their new roles. However, it wound up being the end of their run in AEW, as both of their contracts expired earlier this year. Following that, the Hardy Boyz returned to TNA in June, kicking off a third run with the promotion.

Guevara has since returned, making a comeback on Ring of Honor in July before returning to AEW proper the following month. Most recently, Guevara participated in the Zero Hour pre-show of AEW All In 2024, teaming with Dustin Rhodes, Katsuyori Shibata, and the Von Erichs against The Undisputed Kingdom and the Dark Order.