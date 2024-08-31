WWE SmackDown 8/30/2024: 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated

Did the ad breaks feel particularly long tonight? Those weren't ads? Those were several video packages that took so long and blended in with the ad breaks so seamlessly that they felt like ads? Wow!

The blue brand took their talents across the pond and into Berlin, Germany for the final show before Bash in Berlin. There are certain expectations for an international show. A reasonable company would want to pack their card full of can't-miss segments and matches to stoke the passion of the international crowd (and give them their money's worth). There are also certain expectations for a go-home show. Go-home shows are the last opportunity to raise the stakes for the upcoming premium live event, introduce last-minute matches to the card, and put on great segments to hype up the following live event.

This international go-home show should have been a big deal, so why was it so full of videos?

Vignettes are great when used appropriately, and WWE's video packages are incredible quality, don't get me wrong. However, when they take precedence over in-ring segments and matches on a go-home show — again, the last opportunity to add new matches to a card or intensify the already existing ones — it should be a cause of concern.

For those interested in numbers, there were about six segments on tonight's two-hour show (seven if you count that tense confrontation between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller). That's actually not that bad, with an average of three segments per hour. Plus, there were two championship matches on the card — we should've been smooth sailing, right? However, one of those matches was a random exhibition match between Apollo Crews & Baron Corbin and Legado Del Fantasma, so if you're one of the five total people who ride or die for those teams, good on you. The other one was an open challenge from LA Knight, which was fun for fans of Ludwig Kaiser and the entire nation of Germany, but ultimately a championship bout without stakes. That leaves four segments with pertinent ties to "SmackDown's" ongoing storylines, and one of those was an in-ring promo segment. Three matches with relevant ties to a show's storyline ecosystem in two hours is not great. Compare that with the amount of video packages we've had — five or six, from off the top of my head — and the disparity is concerning. Did Berlin pay to see a wrestling show, or did they pay for a ticket to the movies?

I get that this is a go-home show for what is, essentially, a TV show disguised as a premium live event. Still, it's weird to hype up Bash in Berlin as this big deal — decibel counter and all — and then undercut one's own advertising efforts by providing the Berlin crowd and the international watcher a clip compilation, instead of a juicy go-home show.

You know when a teacher is too hungover to teach, so they put on a video? That was this week's episode of "SmackDown."

Written by Angeline Phu