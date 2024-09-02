Ethan Page Set To Defend NXT Championship During The CW Premiere

Ethan Page defeated TNA star Joe Hendry to retain the NXT Championship at No Mercy. However, ahead of the main event, "NXT" General Manager Ava Raine announced that the winner between Page and Hendry will defend the NXT Championship on October 1 for the debut of "NXT" on The CW network at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Now that the match is over, Page has another defense lined up.

WWE has also announced that CM Punk will be making an appearance on the October 1 edition of "NXT" due to the event taking place in his hometown. Senior VP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels also revealed that Punk personally requested to be featured on the CW debut and also mentioned that he plans on inviting other "WWE Raw" and "WWE Smackdown" stars to the show. The following week, on October 8, "NXT" will broadcast from St. Louis, Missouri, where Randy Orton will make an appearance for the gold brand as well.

It has yet to be determined who Page's opponent will be come October 1, but with Michaels planning to feature several main roster stars on the CW network debut, it's possible he could be interested in pitting somebody from either the red or blue brand to challenge for the NXT Championship. However, all will become clear in the coming weeks as the brand gears up for its new era on the CW network.

