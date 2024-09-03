Roxanne Perez Discusses Exciting Prospects In WWE NXT's Future

The landscape in the "WWE NXT" women's division is rapidly changing, which could spell trouble for NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. This past Sunday at NXT No Mercy, Perez was confronted by former STARDOM star Giulia, setting up a potentially huge match in the coming months. And Giulia isn't the only major international star coming in, as former CMLL star Stephanie Vaquer is also expected to debut shortly.

At least on the surface, however, Perez isn't sweating Giulia or Vaquer. Speaking with "The Masked Man Show" days before No Mercy, and Giulia's debut, the two-time NXT Women's Champion instead suggested that she was looking forward to Giulia and Vaquer's arrivals, and that she had no plans of giving ground to either of them.

"I'm excited," Perez said. "I'm honestly so excited...Obviously, it's really, really awesome to bring in all these athletes. But when it's like...these girls have been making these waves for years and years, and I will say, they are two of the most talented women's wrestlers from around the world. So to have them join our roster is going to be so awesome, and I can't wait to mix it up with them in the ring. But I hope they know I'm not scared. I've held this twice already, and I'm not going to hold it a third time, because I'm not letting this go, alright?"

