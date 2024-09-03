Roxanne Perez Discusses Exciting Prospects In WWE NXT's Future
The landscape in the "WWE NXT" women's division is rapidly changing, which could spell trouble for NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. This past Sunday at NXT No Mercy, Perez was confronted by former STARDOM star Giulia, setting up a potentially huge match in the coming months. And Giulia isn't the only major international star coming in, as former CMLL star Stephanie Vaquer is also expected to debut shortly.
At least on the surface, however, Perez isn't sweating Giulia or Vaquer. Speaking with "The Masked Man Show" days before No Mercy, and Giulia's debut, the two-time NXT Women's Champion instead suggested that she was looking forward to Giulia and Vaquer's arrivals, and that she had no plans of giving ground to either of them.
"I'm excited," Perez said. "I'm honestly so excited...Obviously, it's really, really awesome to bring in all these athletes. But when it's like...these girls have been making these waves for years and years, and I will say, they are two of the most talented women's wrestlers from around the world. So to have them join our roster is going to be so awesome, and I can't wait to mix it up with them in the ring. But I hope they know I'm not scared. I've held this twice already, and I'm not going to hold it a third time, because I'm not letting this go, alright?"
Perez Credits Shawn Michaels For The Growth Of NXT's Women's Division
Perez is also very excited for "NXT's" upcoming move to The CW, which will take place in just a month's time. The 22 year old also feels that WWE's third brand won't need to step up their game, as she believes "NXT" has been doing that for over the past year, and gave props to "NXT" head Shawn Michaels for both developing the brand and for making its women's division a strong part of the show.
"I feel like everybody's already been able to see 'NXT's' level up within the past year, you know?" Perez said. "When we started doing 'NXT 2.0.,' everybody was a little...skeptical, everybody was a little scared. We didn't know how it was going to turn out, what it was going to be. But we just had our biggest selling 'NXT' Stand & Deliver of all time this past year. So I think that is such a big step, and...Shawn Michaels has paved the way for us, and created this huge thing.
And what I love about it is...how much he's highlighting the women's division. Because we're not just having one match, two matches on the show. We've got like, pretty much all of our women on the show being showcased. And I love that for us. I think it's going to be really exciting, and I think that the women are definitely gonna take over."
