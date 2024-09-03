Photo: Kairi Sane Shares Pic Showing Her Busted Open After WWE Raw

Fans witnessed a frightening moment on the September 2 "WWE Raw" in a tag team match featuring Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn against IYO SKY and Kairi Sane. During a brawl on the outside that also included newly-crowned Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, Sane scaled the top turnbuckle and attempted a dive, but ended up crashing face-first into the announce desk, bloodying her left eye in the process. Sane's injured eye left noticeable pools of blood on the black mats at ringside, but she was able to finish the match. Her left pupil was crimson red by match's end.

Advertisement

The match, which Sane and Sky lost, served as a number one contender's match for Belair and Cargill's Women's Tag Team Championship. Sane posted an injury update on X, sharing a bloodied photo with no caption, just a simple "thumbs up" emoji. Streaks of incidental blood can be seen across her nose, but much of the blood looks to have been cleaned from the eyeball itself. The extent of Sane's injury is unknown, and it's uncertain whether she'll miss any time on the road.

Sane is nearing the one-year anniversary of re-signing with WWE. She made her return at Crown Jewel 2023, which was her first wrestling-related appearance with the company since 2020. Coincidentally, her Damage CTRL stablemate and former Kabuki Warriors tag team partner, Asuka, also recently inked a long-term deal to stay with the company, according to reports. Asuka, likewise, is injured. "The Empress of Tomorrow" has been sidelined since May, rehabbing a knee injury.

Advertisement