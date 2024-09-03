WWE's Braun Strowman Details Rough Night After Advancing In No. 1 Contender Tourney

Last night on "WWE Raw," Braun Strowman picked up an important Triple Threat victory over Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser, taking him one step closer to Bron Breakker and the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Strowman powered through some intense pain to make it happen, as the wrestler has been selling injuries to his ribs after a devastating attack by Bronson Reed. Hours after "Raw" went off the air, Strowman took to social media and offered some insight into his post-show actions.

Advertisement

12:39am 11 tequilas in cause my freaking ribs are killing me!!!! And all I can think about is no matter what I show up and show out. There's is only one MONSTER in the wwe and that's me!!!! Singing off as I go to sleep knowing im in the fatal four way to decide who face... — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) September 3, 2024

While he's no Andre the Giant, 11 shots of tequila is a considerable amount of alcohol to consume in the span of a few hours. On top of that, Strowman was able to type out his post with just a few errors, which is certainly better than most would be able to do after that much tequila.

Following his win last night, Strowman will take part in a Fatal Four-Way on next week's "Raw," with the match also featuring Ilja Dragunov, Jey Uso, and Pete Dunne. The winner of that bout will then go on to challenge Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at a future date.

Advertisement

Over the last few weeks, Strowman has found himself tangling with Bronson Reed on multiple occasions rather than Breakker. It was actually Reed who was supposed to take part in last night's Triple Threat, but the Australian was forced to back out after contracting COVID-19. Assuming Reed is back in time for next week's show, don't expect the wrestler to be too pleased to see Strowman having taken his spot in the match.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).