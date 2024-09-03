Report: Two Longtime WWE Employees Depart Company

Even a year removed from WWE officially merging with Endeavor and UFC to form TKO Group Holdings, changes continue to be made behind-the-scenes. Such changes have led to the departure of many long-time WWE employees, including the likes of former executive Michael Levin, Senior Director of TV relations Scott Rubin, and Director of Community Relations, and former Warrior Award winner, Sue Aitchson. Now this week, another two long-time WWE employees are also heading out the door.

Advertisement

PWInsider Elite reports that this week saw the WWE departures of lead Production Designer Jason Robinson and Director of Production Travel Michelle Carlucci. Robinson is said to have finished up either right before or after the Bash in Berlin PLE this past weekend, while Carlucci was "cut" from WWE this past Friday. The departures were said to be shocking to both those in the company and former long-time WWE employees.

Robinson, who had a background in theater and opera, worked with WWE for over 23 years, and many viewed him as a key figure in shaping how WWE broadcasts looked and felt. Those who worked closely with Robinson considered him to be "highly talented," and he was well thought of by co-workers. Robinson was also said to be a "Kevin Dunn" guy during his time in WWE; it's unclear if Robinson's closeness with Dunn, who himself left WWE earlier this year, contributed to his departure.

Advertisement

Carlucci's tenure comes to an end after she had spent over 36 years working with WWE, which many believe made her the longest tenured employee in WWE prior to her release. In addition to her Director of Production Travel duties, Carlucci had also served as Director of Freelance Crew, Travel and Special Projects, and as a manager for the promotion.