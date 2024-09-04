WWE NXT Star Wes Lee Discusses The Lessons He's Learned From Shawn Michaels

"WWE NXT" star Wes Lee has revealed his relationship with Shawn Michaels, and how the "NXT" boss has helped him.

Lee, who has been a part of WWE since 2020, has spent all his time in the developmental brand under the tutelage of Michaels. He recently spoke on the "Ringer Wrestling Worldwide" podcast about recovering from a back injury and how Michaels' experience of dealing with a similar injury helped him.

"Prove yourself wrong," Lee said, was the advice Michaels gave him. "Because the biggest doubter that we ever can really have is ourselves."

Michaels, who was on the sidelines for a few years due to a back injury, recovered and came back seemingly better than before, which is what Lee is hoping to do in his career as well.

"Especially hearing it from the man himself, Shawn, like the demons that he had to battle in order to overcome this injury and come back the way that he did and have an entire second career like that is something that is unheard of," said the "NXT" star.

Lee explained that he has recovered fully from the injury and is in great shape physically, spiritually, and mentally, and is ready to take his career to the next level. The "NXT" star returned just a few months after his back injury, making a surprise return on the April 30 edition of "NXT."

