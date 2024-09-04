WWE NXT Star Wes Lee Discusses The Lessons He's Learned From Shawn Michaels
"WWE NXT" star Wes Lee has revealed his relationship with Shawn Michaels, and how the "NXT" boss has helped him.
Lee, who has been a part of WWE since 2020, has spent all his time in the developmental brand under the tutelage of Michaels. He recently spoke on the "Ringer Wrestling Worldwide" podcast about recovering from a back injury and how Michaels' experience of dealing with a similar injury helped him.
"Prove yourself wrong," Lee said, was the advice Michaels gave him. "Because the biggest doubter that we ever can really have is ourselves."
Michaels, who was on the sidelines for a few years due to a back injury, recovered and came back seemingly better than before, which is what Lee is hoping to do in his career as well.
"Especially hearing it from the man himself, Shawn, like the demons that he had to battle in order to overcome this injury and come back the way that he did and have an entire second career like that is something that is unheard of," said the "NXT" star.
Lee explained that he has recovered fully from the injury and is in great shape physically, spiritually, and mentally, and is ready to take his career to the next level. The "NXT" star returned just a few months after his back injury, making a surprise return on the April 30 edition of "NXT."
Lee speaks in glowing terms about HBK
Further in the podcast, Wes Lee expressed the respect he has for Shawn Michaels, and the relationship that he has cultivated with the WWE Hall of Famer.
"It's insane. The amount of respect I have for this man, not only just because of what he's done for this business, but what he has done individually for me. Like, I tell him every day, 'I'm ready to run through a brick wall for you. That is the kind of motivation that you give me,'" said Lee.
He explained that he has the same passion for the pro wrestling business as the legendary star, and expressed how he and "The Heartbreak Kid" have developed a great rapport.
"I can just pull him aside when I know he has the time for work and just ask him questions about life, and that's something that I never thought that I would have been able to do. I'm able to ask him questions about religion, about marriage, about, like, just keeping your mind right for the business. I'm honored that he is willing to divulge what he's able to utilize in order for him to maintain the fire that he has for this business," the "NXT" star added.
Lee also spoke passionately about how he's amazed that he has Michaels' number in his phone, which he thought would never happen, revealing that the "NXT" creative head's contact name is a goat emoji in his phone.