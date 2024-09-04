Video: AEW Releases 'Special Look' At Aftermath Of Bryan Danielson's All In 2024 Win

Only a week and a half has passed, but Bryan Danielson's AEW World Championship victory over Swerve Strickland at All In has quickly taken on a life of its own, with many fans arguing the moment was the greatest in AEW's five year history, and Danielson himself calling the moment his "favorite" of his career. As such, it's no surprise that AEW has done all it can to celebrate the moment, something that has continued into this week as the promotion approaches All Out weekend.

Advertisement

On Tuesday afternoon, AEW took to X to post some exclusive footage in the immediate aftermath of Danielson's victory over Strickland. The two minute video, featuring the song "My Lucky Day" by Stéphane Huguenin and Ange Fandoh, was primarily made up Danielson celebrating the his victory in the ring with his wife, Brie Garcia, their children Buddy and Birdie, and Danielson's friends Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC, while also featuring shots of the crowd celebrating as well.

Backstage footage was also included, showing Danielson walking through the curtain, where he joked with Castagnoli, Yuta, and PAC, and promised his son that he would get the "ketchup" off his face. Danielson, Garcia, and their children proceeded to take photos after, with Garcia even joking that the photos could be used as the Danielson family's Christmas cards, much to Danielson's amusement.

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: Take a special look at the moments right after 'The American Dragon' @BryanDanielson captured the AEW World Championship at #AEWAllInLondon in @WembleyStadium, where he was joined by his teammates and his family! pic.twitter.com/ng2jjHYfmq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2024

The celebration of Danielson will continue for at least a few more days, as the AEW World Champion has vowed to continue his full-time career and defend the championship until someone defeats him. The first person who will attempt to send Danielson home for good is "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry, who will challenge Danielson this Saturday at All Out.