WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 9/2/24

Things seemed set for "WWE Raw" to have a strong Monday night this week. Not only was WWE coming off a noteworthy Bash in Berlin PLE on Saturday, but the red brand had been pulling in solid numbers for the past month, ever since SummerSlam. Unfortunately, "Raw" had one thing working against them; the Labor Day holiday, which may have contributed to a lesser night than expected.

Wrestlenomics reports that Monday's "Raw" drew 1.652 million total viewers and 0.49 in the 18-49 demographic. Both numbers were down from last week, though less so in total viewership, which decreased 8% from 1.796 million. The bigger decrease was in 18-49, which fell 13% from 0.56. Perhaps more distressing, the 18-49 number was the lowest WWE has done all summer, and their worst number in the demo since June 10.

As one would expect, "Raw" also didn't hold up well against the four week average, with total viewership falling 7% and 18-49 dropping 13%, much as it did week over week. Despite this, "Raw" was up in both categories year over year against the Q3 and August 2023 averages, keeping the red brand in good shape as it heads into the start of the NFL season, and direct competition against "Monday Night Football," next week.

While plenty was happening on "Raw," the biggest occurrence was the continuation of the rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, which some thought was over after Punk defeated McIntyre at Bash in Berlin. Instead, McIntyre interrupted Punk's celebration by brutally attacking him, punctuating the moment by destroying Punk's bracelet, which has become an integral part of their feud over the last month.