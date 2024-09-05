AEW's Tony Schiavone Explains Why He Won't Watch Netflix's WWE-Vince McMahon Series

In the wake of everything that has surrounded Vince McMahon this year, from his resignation from WWE to the lawsuit filed against him, WWE, and John Laurinaitis by Janel Grant to the federal investigation against him, the upcoming Netflix docuseries focusing on McMahon has plenty of interest. Set to release later in September, many are curious to see just how deep the six episode series, titled "Mr. McMahon," goes in exploring both McMahon's accomplishments and the ongoing scandal that led to his disgrace.

However, there is at least one person in the wrestling world that has no interest in the docuseries at all, and that's AEW commentator Tony Schiavone. It's not because of anything related to his former boss, however, as Schiavone revealed during the latest episode of "What Happened When" that he wouldn't be tuning in due to one of the series' executive producers.

"I will never watch anything Bill Simmons does," Schiavone said. "He can go suck a d**k."

Schiavone's co-host Conrad Thompson briefly appeared to drop the subject, but circled back a few minutes later, asking what Schiavone's beef with the former ESPN personality and CEO of The Ringer was. Schiavone revealed that his hard feelings towards Simmons date all the way back to the Monday Night War era.

"Bill was very critical of me during the WCW years," Schiavone said. "And you know what, said some very terrible things. So you know what he can do...there you go...And I had I know he [Simmons] was one of the founders of '30 for 30,' I wouldn't have watched any of them."

