AEW's Jim Ross Expects To See 'Excellence' In This All Out 2024 Match

Although AEW All In took place less than two weeks ago, the promotion will be back at it again with another pay-per-view tomorrow night. After winning the AEW World Championship at All In, Bryan Danielson is set to defend the title for the first time against Jack Perry. Speaking on "Grilling JR," AEW commentator Jim Ross hyped up the title match ahead of AEW All Out.

"I expect to see excellence in this match," Ross said. "Bryan Danielson is beyond compare. He's the best worker in the world — an amazing pro wrestling star."

The commentator also expects Danielson to help his younger opponent take a step up to the next level. Ross has long been a fan of Perry, and he shared his excitement at getting to see him wrestle Danielson in a singles match for the first time. Prior to tomorrow, the only time the two performers have officially shared the ring was during this year's Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing.

"Being in the ring with Bryan — there's no better opportunity to show what you know," Ross continued.

While Ross acknowledged that the vast majority of viewers expect Danielson to retain, continuing his pro wrestling career, the WWE Hall of Famer also said that it's impossible to predict what Tony Khan will book.

In addition to discussing tomorrow's match, Ross also briefly addressed Perry's infamous altercation with CM Punk at AEW All In 2023. The incident saw Perry suspended for a time, eventually showing up for a stint in New Japan Pro-Wrestling before returning to AEW earlier this year.

"He just got caught up in a bunch of bulls**t and sludge last year," Ross stated. "He's worked his way out of it, which I admire him for."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.