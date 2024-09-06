WWE Star Tenille Dashwood Announces Pregnancy

Former WWE stars Emma (Tenille Dashwood) and Riddick Moss are expecting their first child. On her Instagram, Dashwood shared a video of the couple's announcement, showing the two's unedited reactions to the news of Dashwood's pregnancy. Dashwood stated in her post, "This is the raw unedited version of us finding out the amazing news. Unedited other than the beeps over my language... my apologies [laughing face emoji]." Additionally, she added, "Could you tell how nervous I was to look? I didn't even answer Mike's questions! In fact, there's more to this story that I'll explain at a later date. For now we wanted to share our news and how over the moon we are to be parents and welcome our little one into the world [red heart emoji]."

As part of the many re-signings by Triple H in 2022, Dashwood returned to WWE five years after her first release from the company in October 2017. In August 2022, Dashwood revealed she was dating Moss. The couple then announced their engagement on June 3, 2023, and married on March 8 of this year. Dashwood, along with Moss, were once again released from WWE on September 21, 2023, along with stars such as Elias, Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler (current TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth), Shelton Benjamin, Maximum Male Models (Mace and Mansoor), Dana Brooke, and others.

Outside of WWE, Dashwood wrestled for several independent promotions as well as ROH and TNA, where she became Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion with Madison Rayne. Moss is most notably known in his WWE tenure for capturing the 24/7 Championship, and winning the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

