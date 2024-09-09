WWE's Roman Reigns Discusses Playing Heel Vs. Babyface & Which He Prefers

WWE star Roman Reigns has opened up about being a babyface and heel in WWE, and which he prefers to portray on screen.

For the majority of his WWE career, Roman Reigns was thrust upon the WWE Universe as a babyface, with WWE projecting him to be their next big babyface, which fans didn't accept. But, ever since he became a heel as the leader of The Bloodline, Reigns seems to have won over the fans, which was reflected in an incredible ovation he received when he returned to WWE recently as a babyface. During a recent interaction with "Bloomberg," Reigns — who was accompanied by his "Wiseman" Paul Heyman — was asked if he preferred to be a babyface or a heel in WWE.

"Well, the business is at its most successful with me as a heel, but the future looks bright [as a babyface]," stated Reigns. "It's much easier — I think babyface is an easier side to actually perform in. But, it's so much more fun as a bad guy."

Reigns, for a long time, was a babyface in WWE, despite the fans not warming up to him. But that changed in 2020 when he returned after a brief hiatus to showcase a new character. His heel run lasted four years, ending earlier this year following his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

During his spell away from WWE after his match with "The American Nightmare" and the hijacking of The Bloodline leadership by Solo Sikoa, fans were vocal about their love for the former WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. He received a vociferous reaction when he returned at SummerSlam, with some even calling it a "god-like" response, finally winning over the very same fans who had rejected him in the past.

