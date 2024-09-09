WWE's Piper Niven Speculates On Why She Hasn't Faced Alba Fyre

As two of the most well known women's wrestlers to come out of Scotland, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre go way back, having wrestled each other in promotions such as Pro Wrestling EVE, Stardom, and Insane Championship Wrestling, back when they were named Viper and Kay Lee Ray respectively. But while the duo have collided in WWE at times, most notably NXT UK, they haven't gone against each other since 2020, when Fyre defeated Niven to retain the NXT UK Women's Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

This past Sunday on X, a fan tweeted at Niven, asking if she could one day face Fyre again. Niven responded to the fan soon after, questioning why another match between her and Fyre hadn't happened over the last four years. She then proceeded to speculate that the reason was because the match would be "such a banger that the world as we know it would implode under its bangerocity." As a result, Niven concludes that in order to protect the universe, her and Fyre were being kept apart, though she admitted she'd be willing to risk the universe imploding for one more match against her.

Not sure why it hasn't happened yet tbh 🤔 My only hypothesis is that it would be such a banger that the world as we know it would implode under its bangerocity and that's why they been keeping us apart. But it's a risk I'm willing to take. https://t.co/v5qMb3j0Gp — Kim Piper Benson (@PiperNivenWWE) September 8, 2024

Fyre may have other things on her mind at the moment, as she and partner Isla Dawn just lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill one week ago at WWE Bash in Berlin. Even still, things have been going better for her than Niven, who hasn't wrestled on "SmackDown" since July, when she was defeated by then WWE Women's Champion, and Niven's Clash at the Castle opponent, Bayley in a non title match. Niven had actually been inactive since that match till this past weekend, when she wrestled a dark match prior to "SmackDown."