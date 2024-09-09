First Hour Of Tonight's WWE Raw Season Premiere To Be Commercial Free

Despite broadcasting 52 weeks per year, tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" marks the "season premiere" of the Monday night show, and the promotion is making sure that there's as much content in the first hour as possible. Mere hours before the broadcast, "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the first hour of the show will be commercial-free.

The show will be taking place in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, home of the Hart family, and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart is slate to be in attendance. According to Pearce, the show will begin with an eight-person Street Fight between The Wyatt Sicks and American Made's Chad Gable, Ivy Nile, and The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus). The faction, devoted to honoring the legacy of the late Bray Wyatt, has been stalking Gable since they debuted earlier this summer, and now American Made have a chance at getting some no-holds-barred revenge. The show will also feature a Fatal Four Way match to determine the #1 Contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Pete Dunne, Jey Uso, Ilja Dragunov, and Braun Strowman will compete to face Bron Breakker at WWE Bad Blood in Atlanta, Georgia on October 5.

This will be the last "season premiere" of "Raw" on traditional television, as the show will move to Netflix starting January 6, marking the live streaming debut of WWE's flagship program. The streaming giant paid $5 billion to broadcast "Raw" for the next ten years. WWE will not be leaving cable for good though, as "WWE SmackDown" will be joining "WWE NXT" on the USA Network even as "NXT" prepares to move to The CW.