Ted DiBiase Assesses Sid Vicious' WWE Hall Of Fame Potential

On August 26, Sid Vicious sadly passed away at the age of 63 after several years of battling cancer, which was announced by his son Gunnar on social media. Vicious had the honor of becoming a two-time WWE World Champion and a two-time WCW World Champion between 1996 and 2000. He also had the opportunity to main event WrestleMania twice, first against Hulk Hogan in 1992, and again in 1997 when he fought The Undertaker. On "Everybody's Got a Pod," former WWE star Ted DiBiase commented on the potential of Vicious being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame following his passing.

Advertisement

"The Hall of Fame, it's not just about your ring skill or how big of a star you were. I think more, especially in wrestling it's did you work well with everybody? Did you work as a team? I mean I can name and I won't name anybody ... there's a couple guys in the Hall of Fame that were never in a main event or very rarely in a main event, and did a lot of opening matches and middle of the road stuff. So it's not just how good you were on a microphone or in the ring, I think part of it is strength of character ... I would give [Vicious] the benefit of the doubt."

In the weeks since he passed, many former WWE and WCW stars, including Booker T, Jeff Jarrett, and Kevin Nash, have opened up about their relationship with Vicious, and shared fond memories they had with the former World Champion.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Everybody's Got A Pod" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.