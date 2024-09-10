The women's division of WWE has gone through many different eras of talent, and different mindsets of what was entertaining (and also acceptable) when it came to in-ring action for the women, known as "WWE Divas" from the company's Attitude Era through April 2016 when the moniker was dropped when fans began to take women's wrestling more seriously. From Sable, to Dawn Marie, to Candice Michelle and Torrie Wilson, to the winners of the "Diva Search," the company's pioneering "Divas" were subject to bra and panties matches, evening gown matches, pillow fights, and more. The WWF Women's Championship was even turned into a sparkling belt designed to look like a butterfly and titled the "Divas Championship."

Even as women's wrestling continued to evolve throughout the years, WWE often brought in relatively untrained celebrity guests, many of whom were fans of WWE, for matches at its events, WrestleMania in particular. These celebrities would often beat the Divas of the company at their own game, and sometimes, even the raunchy match types caused surprising losses for other better-trained or more popular Divas. The Divas Era of WWE was shocking and surprising for many different reasons as WWE navigated the changing opinions of women's wrestling from sexy matches, to "bathroom break" matches, to the ceiling-shattering bangers we have today. There were quite a few shocking moments when it came to losses taken by some of the Divas, from these celebrity bouts, to major rule-bending. From the "Miss WrestleMania" outrage, to the quickest Divas Championship reign in history, these are the most surprising losses of the WWE Divas.

