Former WWE & TNA Star Gail Kim Discusses The Promotions' Collaboration

Though it's only a few months old, the NXT/TNA relationship seems to be working out well for both sides. Several TNA stars such as Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry have made their mark on the "NXT" brand, with both challenging, albeit unsuccessfully, for the NXT Women's and NXT Championships, while several "NXT" stars have popped up in TNA, such as Heritage Cup holder Charlie Dempsey.

Even still, there's plenty in wrestling who still can't believe the partnership has occurred, including former WWE star, TNA Hall of Famer and current producer Gail Kim. That hasn't stopped her from enjoying every second of it, as she revealed in an interview with "Adrian Hernandez," with Kim noting the best part was how happy the partnership had made fans.

"It's been so great," Kim said. "I think it's great, like I said, for wrestling fans in general, because it's wrestling. It's not just about one company and the tribalism that could possibly be going on right now, and social media and all these things were spoilers come out. I think people are predicting wrestling because they know more about it,but I think we've done a pretty good job of creating some surprises and things people don't expect.

"It's been truly an exciting time. For me, being behind the scenes and in the knowledge of a lot of these things, it's still truly exciting for me to watch it play out. I love seeing the fans being surprised. I love them just loving wrestling, and just enjoying the collaborations. It's just great across the board, from AAA to New Japan to NXT. I mean, we're working with a lot of companies, and I think it's a great thing for fans. Everyone's winning."

