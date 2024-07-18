Bully Ray Shares Concerns With WWE-NXT's Relationship With TNA

The relationship between WWE and TNA has blossomed into one of the most talked about things in the business today, after multiple TNA stars have appeared on episodes of "WWE NXT." The likes of Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, and The Rascalz have all strutted their stuff on Tuesday nights, while the likes of Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, and Charlie Dempsey have crossed the line in the other direction.

While the relationship seems to be going well at time of writing, WWE Hall of Famer and former TNA World Champion Bully Ray has some reservations about the two companies working together long-term. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully posed the question of is WWE luring TNA into a false sense of security with this relationship? "I think they're going to do really great business together, they're going to continue to do business together, and then Hunter [Triple H] is going to turn around and go 'alrighty, we're going to take all your talent, or we're just going to buy you out.'"

Bully believes that one of the main reasons WWE is so happy to have the likes of Grace and Hendry on "NXT" is because they genuinely want them to work for WWE on a full-time basis in the future. "I think they're genuinely interested in these talents, will use them as crossover programming, when their contracts are up, they will make a genuine play for them. I would surmise that maybe that's even been talked about between the powers that be in NXT and TNA." Ray also made sure to note that despite TNA's upcoming Slammiversary event on July 20 benefiting from the WWE partnership, the show had already been selling well because of the fact that Montreal native PCO will be on the card.

