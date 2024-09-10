New Spin On Casino Gauntlet Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

One of the most popular matches AEW has featured throughout 2024 is their Casino Gauntlet Match. First introduced in April, the bout, which features wrestlers coming out at random intervals and can end at any time, even before all the participants have entered, has been praised as one of the more innovative and exciting matches AEW has offered. It's been so well received that the match was featured at AEW All In just weeks ago, and AEW owner Tony Khan later stated he was open to other Casino Gauntlet variations. Now this Wednesday, one such variation will occur.

Advertisement

Taking to X earlier this afternoon, Khan announced that tomorrow's "AEW Dynamite" will feature the first ever Tag Team Casino Gauntlet match. Khan further confirmed that the winning team would get an AEW World Tag Team Championship match against The Young Bucks at "AEW Grand Slam" in a few weeks time at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tomorrow, 9/11

Lexington, KY

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT Tag Team Casino Gauntlet Match The winners of the inaugural

Tag Team Casino Gauntlet Match will fight @youngbucks for the World Tag Team Title at #AEWGrandSlam! Don't miss Wednesday @AEW, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/Xja9egtWDP — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 10, 2024

This would set up the Bucks' fourth defense of the tag titles since they won them in a ladder match back at AEW Dynasty in April. The Bucks had previously retained the titles by DQ in a match against The Acclaimed, followed by defeating both The Acclaimed and FTR in a three-way match at AEW All In. Their most recent defense came at All Out, where they defeated Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

Advertisement

No teams were announced for the match, though it can be expected that FTR and The Acclaimed will be among the teams, alongside other teams such as Grizzled Young Veterans, Top Flight, The Outrunners, and the Undisputed Kingdom. The match joins Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata in an AEW Women's Championship Eliminator match as the only two bouts announced for "Dynamite" so far.