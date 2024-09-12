Ricochet Reunites With Old Friend Backstage At Dynamite, Says AEW 'Feels Like Home'

Ricochet appears perfectly at ease with his new company All Elite Wrestling. Following the September 11 edition of "AEW Dynamite" from his home state of Kentucky, AEW's socials posted a supplementary video of Ricochet in the locker room catching up with familiar faces from the roster. Ricochet — who grew up in Paducah — was asked how it feels to perform in front of a local crowd when wrestlers like Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Chuck Taylor crossed his path.

Ricochet and Chuck Taylor share a deep history, having started their careers around the same time and in the same region; Taylor and Ricochet wrestled in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Chikara, and EVOLVE. Outside the ring, however, the two appear to be good friends, with Ricochet once stating that Taylor has "been there for me since day one."

EXCLUSIVE: Ricochet feels right at home being back in his home state of Kentucky with some longtime friends in AEW!@KingRicochet | @SussexCoChicken | @orangecassidy | @SexyChuckieT pic.twitter.com/4Fxlc5lzz4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 12, 2024

Meanwhile, on the September 11 "Dynamite," Ricochet picked up a win over current ROH Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara. The Beast Mortos attacked him after the match, which Guevara helped put a stop to. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Ricochet, but many are hopeful a rematch with Will Ospreay will happen sometime down the line. The two have locked horns several times outside of AEW in matches that have gained legendary status.

Next on Ricochet's docket is an international trip to Japan, his first since 2019, where he will team with CIMA for the GLEAT promotion. Ricochet's deal with All Elite Wrestling allows him to entertain international bookings. He signed with the promotion sometime ahead of his debut at AEW All In 2024 on August 25.