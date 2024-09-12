WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry On How Hypothetical Match With AEW Star MJF Would Go

2024 has been a noteworthy year for WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. "The World's Strongest Man" departed AEW back in April, and has since been in the news for opinions that have garnered controversy, particularly remarks he made about Kairi Sane, Velveteen Dream, and Janel Grant, the woman that is suing Henry's former boss, Vince McMahon, for sex trafficking and abuse. The responses to Henry's statements hasn't stopped him from speaking his mind, and earlier this week, he was back at it again, albeit regarding a much tamer situation.

Appearing on the debut episode of the "Huge Pop!" podcast, hosted by Donnie SaSilva and former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas, a discussion about wrestling psychology led to Henry talking about a hypothetical match he could have with former AEW World Champion MJF. From his remarks, it's pretty clear Henry is still confident he could have a top tier match, largely because he feels he can bring a strong psychological component to the proceedings.

"If I worked a match with MJF, it would be the best match that anybody saw this year," Henry said. "Because I would make sure that he looked like a million bucks, because my goal is to make him look like a million bucks. And then I'm going to ask him in return 'Hey, I know how to make me look this way. But we've got to do this and we've got to do this. And it's not your place to pick me up or push me and run me...now you can dropkick me in the back and run me into the post. But if I'm 400 lbs, what is it going to look like, you grabbing me and running me into the post?' The psychology and the understanding of what to do is nonexistent anymore."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Huge Pop!" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription