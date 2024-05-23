Why Mark Henry Says It's Time To Give Former WWE NXT Talent Velveteen Dream Another Chance

So far in 2024, Mark Henry has been in the news for two distinctly different reasons. The most recent story regarded Henry's contract with AEW, which is reportedly set to expire very soon. The other revolved around remarks Henry made about Kairi Sane failing to get out of the ring while Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi made their entrance at WrestleMania 40, leading to Henry receiving strong criticism from many within wrestling.

Henry may soon be courting controversy again after he was asked to name who'd be in a modern day Nation of Domination during a "K&S Wrestle Fest" virtual signing. After naming AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs and WWE stars Bobby Lashley, Carmelo Hayes, and Omos, Henry picked a former WWE star as his final member, one that will surely raise eyebrows.

"My wildcard would probably be Velveteen Dream, would be Patrick (Clark)," Henry said. "I think it's time for his second chance. A lot of people in the world of wrestling love the talent. We're in a cancel culture that is justified as so. We need a cancel culture.

"But, at some point, you gotta have grace and forgiveness and you gotta see if that person is gonna bury themselves again because habitual line steppers, that's exactly who they are. Once they get that second chance and they're out, I ain't cosigning for you no more. But, everybody needs their second chance. I think that would be my new Nation. [He] looked great too [at the convention I was at]. I saw him."

