Why Mark Henry Says It's Time To Give Former WWE NXT Talent Velveteen Dream Another Chance
So far in 2024, Mark Henry has been in the news for two distinctly different reasons. The most recent story regarded Henry's contract with AEW, which is reportedly set to expire very soon. The other revolved around remarks Henry made about Kairi Sane failing to get out of the ring while Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi made their entrance at WrestleMania 40, leading to Henry receiving strong criticism from many within wrestling.
Henry may soon be courting controversy again after he was asked to name who'd be in a modern day Nation of Domination during a "K&S Wrestle Fest" virtual signing. After naming AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs and WWE stars Bobby Lashley, Carmelo Hayes, and Omos, Henry picked a former WWE star as his final member, one that will surely raise eyebrows.
"My wildcard would probably be Velveteen Dream, would be Patrick (Clark)," Henry said. "I think it's time for his second chance. A lot of people in the world of wrestling love the talent. We're in a cancel culture that is justified as so. We need a cancel culture.
"But, at some point, you gotta have grace and forgiveness and you gotta see if that person is gonna bury themselves again because habitual line steppers, that's exactly who they are. Once they get that second chance and they're out, I ain't cosigning for you no more. But, everybody needs their second chance. I think that would be my new Nation. [He] looked great too [at the convention I was at]. I saw him."
Henry Says Velveteen Dream Should Beg Fans For A Second Chance
Once thought to be one of the most promising young wrestlers in the business while working for "NXT" back in the mid to late 2010s, Velveteen Dream eventually became known for accusations against him regarding grooming and sending nude photos to minors. Aside from the accusations, Dream's behavior backstage was also called into question, with NWA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 accusing him of video taping talents in a bathroom at a party.
Dream would later be released from WWE in 2021, despite the promotion claiming an investigation had cleared him of wrongdoing on year earlier, and only recently resurfaced on the independent circuit to much controversy. Henry understands why Dream is controversial, but even still believes he deserves another shot.
"A lot of people didn't want to touch that and you know, I don't get into the guilt or innocence," Henry said. "Even though, from what I'm understanding, there was a lot of confusion and judgment about male sexuality, which I'm not a politician and I'm not gonna cast judgment one way or the other. B
"But I do realize I've been lied on before, so I know what it feels like to not be able to defend yourself in the court of public opinion, and at some point, you gotta say 'You know what? Whatever happened, happened. But I need to make a living and I need another chance and I'm begging the fans for a chance.' That's what I would do. I would throw myself on the mercy of the fans, and say give me another shot."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "K&S Wrestle Fest" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription