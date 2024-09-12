Dave Bautista: This WWE Star Is 'Overlooked' As An Actor, Would Love To Work With Him

It's safe to say that Dave Bautista's second career as an actor has gone swimmingly. The future WWE Hall of Famer has achieved both box office success and critical success, appearing in films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series to blockbuster science fiction films such as "Blade Runner 2049," "Dune Part 1," and "Dune Part 2." And he's not slowing down at all, with his new film, "The Killer's Game," set to hit theaters this weekend, co-starring current WWE star Drew McIntyre.

The topic of wrestlers becoming actors came up during a recent interview Bautista had with "Buzzfeed," with the former WWE Champion being asked which WWE star he thought could break out as an actor if given the chance. In any answer that McIntyre surely won't like, Bautista named the Scotman's current rival as an actor Bautista believes not only could make it, but who's past work has been overlooked.

"I don't know if he hasn't pursued it as much as he'd like to because he's still heavily pursuing professional wrestling, but it's CM Punk, Phil Brooks," Bautista said. "His potential in acting is pretty unlimited. So I really want to see more from him and acting. And I'd actually love to work with him, because I think he has a passion for acting. But I think, still, his heart is in professional wrestling, and until he's able to let that go a little bit, he'll never be able to fully envelop himself in acting."

Punk has had several notable acting roles, including appearances in horror films "The Girl on the Third Floor," "Rabid," and "Jakob's Wife." His best known acting role so far was his recurring role in the two seasons of the wrestling series "Heels," where he portrayed Ricky Rabies.

