Bully Ray Assesses Roles Of Current Members Of WWE's Bloodline Faction

In the months following WWE WrestleMania 40, a new incarnation of The Bloodline emerged, with the likes of Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns being cast out, while Solo Sikoa asserted himself as the new "Tribal Chief" alongside Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray assessed two of The Bloodline's current members, namely Fatu and Sikoa. Though Sikoa has taken over the reins of The Bloodline, Ray believes the true focus is on Fatu.

Advertisement

"[Fatu] commands the spotlight," Ray said. "There are those that demand the spotlight as in 'Hey, pick me, pick me! Spotlight, come over here. Highlight me!' And there are those who just go out there, do it, and the spotlight finds them. The spotlight finds Jacob Fatu."

Last week, Ray's belief was seemingly validated as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes offered Fatu a title match over Sikoa, despite Sikoa being the one to stand across from him. Fatu ultimately turned down this opportunity out of respect for Sikoa.

While Fatu continues to command the spotlight, Ray thinks Sikoa has struggled to fill the shoes, or rather "outshine the shadow," of the original "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. "It's almost like Solo is trying to live up to the standard of Roman," Ray said. "And now you have Jacob, who's this absolute wild killer that we thought Solo was going to be. That's not Solo's role right now; Solo's role is to be the Vito Corleone, the head of the family, but in doing that, he might seem secondary to everything that Jacob is doing."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.