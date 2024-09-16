AEW's Bryan Danielson Opens Up About Working With Late WWE Star Bray Wyatt

AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson has had a number of high-profile feuds during his career across multiple promotions. In AEW he's had several run-ins with Eddie Kingston, his ROH feud with Nigel McGuinness is still something the "AEW Collision" commentator brings up to this day, and in WWE he battled against The Authority on his road to main eventing WrestleMania 30. However, one of Danielson's rivals that many fans have fond memories of is the late Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt famously tried to recruit Danielson to The Wyatt Family, and later worked with him again as The Fiend, leading to their highly-acclaimed Strap match at the 2020 Royal Rumble which ended up being their final televised match together before Wyatt's untimely passing in 2023. During a recent interview with "Inside The Ropes," Danielson discussed his favorite memories with Wyatt.

"We had so much fun together," Danielson said. "He was just a wonderful, wonderful human being. We had a lot of fun not wrestling, and a lot of fun wrestling too. Like, some of my favorite matches in WWE were live event matches that I had with Bray."

Danielson was asked about the new Wyatt Sicks faction that has been gaining momentum on "WWE Raw," which is led by Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas and consists of original Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan, whom the AEW star worked closely with during his time as WWE Champion in 2018 and 2019. "I just haven't seen it. There's only so much time in the day, and you know I've got two kids, and doing this, so yeah I haven't seen it," said Danielson.

