Stephen Amell Praises Logan Paul's Work In WWE, Teases Possibility Of One More Match
Hollywood star Stephen Amell has lavished praise on WWE star Logan Paul, while also discussing about potentially returning for another match.
Paul, the former United States Champion, has impressed many with his athleticism as well as his ability to garner a reaction from the crowd as a heel. The "Arrow" star has been impressed by Paul's in-ring ability, which he talked about glowingly during his recent interview on "Insight."
"I am in awe of what Logan [Paul] does. That guy is out of this world," began Amell. "I did my run in — when I was in my mid-30s so, like, maybe if and he's what ... like 28? But he's been doing it now for a minute."
The YouTube star has had a handful of matches in WWE, featuring in the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank matches, while also holding the United States title for over 270 days.
Amell, the lead actor in the pro wrestling-based TV show "Heels" and a big-time pro wrestling fan, was one of the first celebrities to have a serious match in WWE when he teamed with Neville to face Wade Barrett and Cody Rhodes' Stardust gimmick back at SummerSlam in 2015. Amell, like Paul, has had a few matches in pro wrestling, as he wrestled in ROH and the inaugural All In show following his one-off WWE match. Amell has put his wrestling chops to good effect on the small screen, portraying the Jack Spade character on "Heels."
Amell on returning for another match
Stephen Amell then discussed the possibility of lacing up the wrestling boots once again and teased another match in WWE. Host Chris Van Vliet suggested that Amell is already on the celebrity Mount Rushmore of Wrestling. Amell, who is a good friend of WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, revealed that "The American Nightmare" believes that he could get the "Snoop Dogg treatment" if he has another WWE match.
"Cody Rhodes thinks that I'm one good WWE match away from maybe eventually getting the Snoop Dogg treatment," he said.
The "Heels" star is optimistic about another match following "WWE Raw" moving to Netflix and "Heels" also now airing on the streaming platform. But he added that his wife must be on board with his wrestling plans.
"I actually, I did say that like look if 'Heels' does come out and there is some potential with you know the crossover and the synchronicity with 'Raw' being on Netflix and, you know, 'Suits [LA]' is on Peacock, like the crossover elements are there for me in the WWE. But I feel like I would have to get my wife to sign off because she had to take me to the hospital twice after matches."
Amell narrated how he had to be hospitalized following a match in "Heels" as well as after his match with Christopher Daniels at All In back in 2018. But, he didn't rule out another match, highlighting how he had a few serious matches while filming "Heels" and that he came out unscathed.