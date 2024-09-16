Stephen Amell Praises Logan Paul's Work In WWE, Teases Possibility Of One More Match

Hollywood star Stephen Amell has lavished praise on WWE star Logan Paul, while also discussing about potentially returning for another match.

Paul, the former United States Champion, has impressed many with his athleticism as well as his ability to garner a reaction from the crowd as a heel. The "Arrow" star has been impressed by Paul's in-ring ability, which he talked about glowingly during his recent interview on "Insight."

"I am in awe of what Logan [Paul] does. That guy is out of this world," began Amell. "I did my run in — when I was in my mid-30s so, like, maybe if and he's what ... like 28? But he's been doing it now for a minute."

The YouTube star has had a handful of matches in WWE, featuring in the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank matches, while also holding the United States title for over 270 days.

Amell, the lead actor in the pro wrestling-based TV show "Heels" and a big-time pro wrestling fan, was one of the first celebrities to have a serious match in WWE when he teamed with Neville to face Wade Barrett and Cody Rhodes' Stardust gimmick back at SummerSlam in 2015. Amell, like Paul, has had a few matches in pro wrestling, as he wrestled in ROH and the inaugural All In show following his one-off WWE match. Amell has put his wrestling chops to good effect on the small screen, portraying the Jack Spade character on "Heels."

