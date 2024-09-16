Former WWE Star Nic Nemeth Comments On Extreme Nature Of AEW All Out 2024 Main Event

TNA Wrestling's Nic Nemeth has discussed the extreme and graphic nature of AEW's recent All Out pay-per-view and asserted why what was showcased was acceptable.

The All Out pay-per-view saw AEW amp up the violence, which AEW's Mercedes Mone also touched upon, and claimed that the audience wants such content. Nemeth, on "Busted Open," stated that he likes traditional pro wrestling matches, but argued why what AEW portrayed at All Out was perfectly fine. He said that the promotion from the outset set out to be an alternative to WWE's style of pro wrestling.

"I feel like some of these kind of shows, show you that there is a televised, worldwide alternative to WWE, and this is great," he said. "This is not a normal pay-per-view, this is not a normal 'Dynamite.' This is a 'I burned your house down, I drank your blood, I stapled your face together.' If you're not expecting something to go above and beyond, extra gross, and terrifier, they're not delivering on a pay-per-view that I have to pay extra to go see. In this case — not every week, not every month — in this scenario, there were a couple of things that were going to go down crazy and wild and gross, and they did."

Nemeth added that even in WWE's early years, they showcased some non-PG wrestling, which involved blood and sexuality, to get more viewership. He believes, though, that AEW should focus once again on storytelling and not return to the blood and violence the following week.

"But, of course, this next Wednesday, you keep them apart and you don't just go back and keep overdoing it. Now you go back to the storytelling aspect of everybody else's lives," he stated.

AEW's Thunder Rosa, who was also on the show, reasoned that AEW has pushed the envelope, adding that some of the content is not PG-friendly and is tailored for an adult audience.



