IYO SKY Challenges Women's Tag Champs After WWE Raw, Bianca Belair Responds

Despite being clearly outsized and outpowered, IYO SKY picked up an impressive and clean singles victory over Bianca Belair on the September 16 "WWE Raw." Now SKY, along with her Damage CTRL partner Kairi Sane, has issued a challenge to Belair and her tag team partner Jade Cargill for a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship. SKY took to X and said "I proved tonight by a three count that we are worthy of the women's tag titles. We want to challenge Bianca and Jade!!!!"

In response, "The EST" took to X with a post of her own, addressing the challenge: "I [see] you [IYO SKY] I'll give it to you ... You did your Big 1 tonight. Let me know when you wanna run it back. ... Or bring ya tagteam partna and then we can all really have some fun! Our Women's division is [fire]"

Belair and Cargill's decisive victory over Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn on the September 9 "Raw" after a series of matches suggests the champions are ready for fresh challengers. As for when Damage CTRL may get their shot, WWE's next premium live event, Bad Blood, takes place Saturday, October 5, with only four official matches announced thus far. However, Nia Jax is expected to defend her Women's Championship against either Bayley or Naomi, and a World Heavyweight Championship match between GUNTHER and Sami Zayn is being heavily teased, suggesting the women's tag match will take place further down the line, or happen on TV. As for SKY's tag team partner Sane, she recently needed five stitches to her eye after a nasty-looking top-rope dive to the floor during the September 9 "Raw."