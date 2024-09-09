Photo: WWE's Kairi Sane Shares New Pic Of Facial Laceration After Getting Stitches

Professional wrestlers are no stranges to getting bumps, bruises, and cuts, especially if cinder blocks and needles are involved. For Kairi Sane, however, all it took was a dive gone wrong last week on "Raw," which opened up a pretty nasty gash over the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion's eye. Fortunately, the facial laceration may have knocked Sane down for a bit, but it didn't come close to knocking her out.

Taking to X ahead of tonight's episode of "Raw," Sane posted a photo of her face one week removed from the injury, revealing that she required what looked to be five stitches to close the wound. Despite a notable welt, Sane appears ready to go for tonight's show, posting a pirate flag emoji alongside a thumbs up.

Sane's injury occurred during a tag match, where she and Damage CTRL stablemate IYO Sky took on Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at ringside. During a brawl, Sane attempted to dive off the post to the floor, only to instead collide with the announcer's table. Despite the injury, which led to Sane bleeding profusely at points, she was able to finish the match, though she and Sky were ultimately defeated.

While Sane's photo confirms she is backstage for tonight's "Raw" in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, neither she nor Skye are currently scheduled to appear. The duo will likely have their attention squarely on the teams of Cargill/Bianca and Fyre/Dawn, as they collide in a rematch from Bash in Berlin, where Cargill and Belair won the WWE Women's Tag Titles for a second time.