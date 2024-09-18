Tommy Dreamer On Potential Outcomes Of Punk & McIntyre's Hell In A Cell Match In WWE

On October 5, Drew McIntyre and CM Punk will do battle with each other for the third time this year at Bad Blood, inside Hell in a Cell. At SummerSlam, McIntyre was able to pickup the win after interference from special guest referee Seth Rollins. However, at Bash In Berlin Punk got his revenge, and defeated McIntyre in a Strap Match.

Their rubber match at Bad Blood looks to be the end of the rivalry, but according to Tommy Dreamer on "Busted Open After Dark," he'd like to watch the feud continue, but admitted it could be difficult due to the stipulation of this next encounter.

"I don't know who the nation thinks is going to win this feud, but I think there's just so many different levels to this. Do I want to see it end? I do not. But I don't know how you top it after Hell in a Cell. Again, Hell in a Cell, the cage, the actual title of Hell in a Cell, really, really does. It's the selling point of a lot of things."