Tommy Dreamer On Potential Outcomes Of Punk & McIntyre's Hell In A Cell Match In WWE
On October 5, Drew McIntyre and CM Punk will do battle with each other for the third time this year at Bad Blood, inside Hell in a Cell. At SummerSlam, McIntyre was able to pickup the win after interference from special guest referee Seth Rollins. However, at Bash In Berlin Punk got his revenge, and defeated McIntyre in a Strap Match.
Their rubber match at Bad Blood looks to be the end of the rivalry, but according to Tommy Dreamer on "Busted Open After Dark," he'd like to watch the feud continue, but admitted it could be difficult due to the stipulation of this next encounter.
"I don't know who the nation thinks is going to win this feud, but I think there's just so many different levels to this. Do I want to see it end? I do not. But I don't know how you top it after Hell in a Cell. Again, Hell in a Cell, the cage, the actual title of Hell in a Cell, really, really does. It's the selling point of a lot of things."
Who Dreamer believes should win at Bad Blood
Dreamer also provided his reasons for why he'd choose Punk to come out victorious inside Hell in a Cell, but did admit that Gunther vs McIntyre is intriguing if WWE wanted to reward the winner with a title shot.
"Would I give it to CM Punk? Yes, I would. But like I said, if CM Punk wins, then I think he has to go towards a world title. If CM Punk loses, it's hard to justify giving him a world title shot. So then do you go with Drew? Because I mean, Drew and Gunther would be next level, but then you're pretty much turning one of your biggest heels babyface, which Drew can actually do."
Dreamer continued by crediting McIntyre's promo work as of late, stating that he'd possibly list him as one of the top 5 talkers in WWE today. He also referenced McIntyre's at-home response to Punk's promo on "WWE Raw," explaining how the response felt "very real," and thought he did a great job of promoting himself and the match on social media.
