WWE Star Rhea Ripley Addresses Dominik Mysterio's 'Daddy Issues'

While not quite Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth, Rhea Ripley and Dominick Mysterio were nevertheless one of wrestling's most entertaining onscreen couples. The pair's unconventional chemistry, though purely storyline, was undeniable. Now as they find themselves in a lover's quarrel, Ripley will challenge "Dirty Dom"'s new temptress Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship at Bad Blood on Saturday, October 5. Ripley appeared in character on "The Wrestling Classic" to hype the match, and also touched on Mysterio's "daddy issues," having grown to know him so intimately during their time together.

"You can tell a man has daddy issues when he gets so excited about being called 'daddy,'" Ripley said. "He's just got family issues, let's be honest. Because now he's saying that I made him call me 'mami,' and he never liked calling me 'mami.' Like, you got problems, my dude, because you came up with that by yourself."

When Mysterio and Ripley's saga began, Adam "Edge" Copeland was still with the company. Edge had recently been ousted from The Judgment Day, the faction he originally founded. With Finn Balor newly added to the group, the remaining Judgment Day members aggressively recruited Mysterio, leading to his formal inclusion on the "WWE Raw" following Clash of the Castle. That night, Ripley put her arm around Mysterio, and things took off from there. Though Ripley and Mysterio's relationship has ended, Ripley still believes it was the right time for Mysterio to strike out on his own. "Dom had to get out of Rey's shadow," she said. "Rey was picking Edge over his own son ... I do think that Rey was in the wrong. But at the same time, I think that Dom has hurt me in a bigger way than Rey ever hurt me. So he's more in my good books than Dom is right now."

