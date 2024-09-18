Konnan Praises Multiple AEW Stars For Their Work On The Mic

One of the more intriguing happenings going on in AEW right now are the issues between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin. For two weeks, Moxley had been looking for Allin, claiming he "just wanted to talk," something he finally got the chance to do last week. During that talk, Moxley demanded Allin hand over his AEW World Championship shot against Bryan Danielson, the same man Moxley attempted to suffocate with a plastic bag at All Out. Allin refused, leading to a match between him and Moxley for the title shot being made for "AEW Grand Slam" in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Reviewing the segment on "Keepin it 100," AAA booker Konnan offered praise for both Allin and Moxley's work in the segment, and in general. Konnan compared them favorably to fellow AEW star MJF, stating that Allin, in particular, was no longer that far behind MJF when it came to cutting promos.

"The best promo on that show is MJF, because he's so entertaining and he's an elite by himself," Konnan said. "But the most credible, believable promos are done by Darby Allin. I thought this was a great promo by Darby Allin...And I thought Moxley did a great promo too.

"This was really good. I also liked the fact that they had Marina there as this mean mugging this guy all the time. At the end, he had to tell her 'Don't do nothing to him.' Bro, Darby never once even looked at her, which he shouldn't [have]...His whole thing was with Moxley. And I'm very interested in what's going to happen."

