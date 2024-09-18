WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 9/17/2024

Time has grown short for "WWE NXT" on the USA Network, as the program is only one episode away from making their big move to The CW on October 2. That doesn't mean they're punting on their final few USA shows, however, and last night's "NXT" showed how serious WWE was at trying to draw a number, with CM Punk making two notable appearances throughout the two hours broadcast.

Advertisement

On the whole, it appeared to work. Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that "NXT's" penultimate episode on USA drew 677K total viewers, and 0.21 in the ever important 18-49 demographic. Both numbers were solidly up from last week, with total viewership rising 8% from 628K, while 18-49 was up 11% from 0.19. The show also grew against the four week average, with total viewership also up 8%, while 18-49 was up 24% from 0.17.

If there was any issue with the "NXT" rating, it was a bit of a decline year over year. The average total viewership for Q3 2024 was down 11% from Q3 2024's 701K, while September 2024 was down 13% from 2023's 746K. 18-49 was also down year over year, with Q3 2024 falling 10% from Q3 2023's 0.20, while September 2024 was also down 10% from September 2023's 0.21. The decline likely points more towards the strength of "NXT" one year ago, when former WWE star Becky Lynch was frequently appearing as NXT Women's Champion.

Advertisement

In town ahead of his scheduled "NXT" appearance on The CW premiere, Punk made his presence known, speaking with Roxanne Perez in the ring and getting in between her and upcoming challenger Giulia. Punk was even more integral to the proceedings between NXT Champion Ethan Page and challenger Trick Williams, revealing he would be the special guest referee for their upcoming match.