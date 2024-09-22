WWE's Rhea Ripley Names Who She'd Pick For A Survivor Series: WarGames Team

The 2024 Survivor Series Premium Live Event will host the WarGames match, which will return for both the men and women of the WWE roster. Rhea Ripley had the privilege of being in the first women's WarGames match in 2019 and has since participated in two more, in 2020 and 2022, and she has named stars who she would have on her WarGames dream team.

During a recent appearance on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," Ripley revealed who she would pick if she were a WarGames team captain this year.

"It'd be me, I want to say it would probably be Bianca [Belair], Jade [Cargill], get the team, the tag champs," said Belair. "Who else would I pick? I feel like I would — it's hard because they don't get along, I would have said IYO [Sky] and Kairi [Sane] because IYO's been in a few and like ... well she's been in a lot and she's won a lot of WarGames as well, and then Kairi's just ... she doesn't ever give up. She smashed her face on the announce table and just continued to go."

Ripley has never teamed with Belair in a WarGames match, but they have been opponents in 2019 and 2022 respectively. Sky and Ripley have been both opponents and teammates in the double-caged structure as Ripley's team defeated Sky's team in 2019, before ending up on the same team in 2020 and 2022, both of which she lost. Sane made her WarGames debut in 2023 when Damage CTRL were defeated by Belair, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi, while Cargill has not only never been in a WarGames match, but has never been in any Steel Cage match in her career.

