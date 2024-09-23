Bryan Danielson Discusses Asking For Jim Ross To Call AEW All In 2024 Title Match

With his family at ringside and his career on the line, Bryan Danielson finally reached the pinnacle of AEW when he defeated Swerve Strickland in the main event of AEW All In to become the AEW World Champion. On top of the capacity crowd in Wembley Stadium who willed the "American Dragon" to his first championship in AEW, there was one man who Danielson personally requested be ringside for his match, the Hall of Fame voice of wrestling, Jim Ross.

"I asked for Jim to be part of the match," Danielson said in a recent interview with "Undisputed." "He signed me to my first wrestling contract in 2000. I wanted him to be part of the call. Jim is still fantastic. I know he's had a lot of health issues and I'm sure getting to London was no picnic, but it meant a lot to have him there. I have also developed a really strong friendship with Tony Schiavone, so it meant the world to me that both of them could call the match."

Ross has had severe health problems over the past few years that have led to him appearing less and less on AEW TV. Ross was originally on-hand to call weekly episodes of "AEW Dynamite," but was moved to "AEW Rampage" in 2022 due to the show being half the length of a live "Dynamite" and taped.

After slowly being phased out of "Rampage," Ross was on hand to call main event matches on "AEW Collision," before being a special guest commentator for big pay-per-view matches, such as Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024, and Danielson's championship victory in London, England.

