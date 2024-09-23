Tommy Dreamer Assesses The Evolution Of WWE Star Braun Strowman

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer has analyzed Braun Strowman's career trajectory and praised the "WWE Raw" star's transformation.

Dreamer, during a recent edition of "Busted Open After Dark," recalled wrestling Strowman in his early years in WWE, and also discussed what he's been impressed about the giant star.

Advertisement

"I had the earliest of Braun Strowman matches. We joke about it whenever I talk about him but I think he said I was like his third or fifth match ever. And I didn't work in WWE and I did it on television, and me and the Dudleys and Rhino were all feuding with Braun Strowman. You could see how great this guy was going to be. He's also had some ups and downs in his career, to the point where WWE lets him go," said Dreamer.

He praised the former WWE Universal Champion for his current run, especially his physique, which Dreamer feels has changed ever since he returned to the promotion in 2022.

"But I think he's been firing on all cylinders. Really, really enjoy his work, always have. But he's now been on a next-level path," he said. "For a while, he was leaned up, but now he's put on some weight — I shouldn't say put on some weight [but] put on some muscle and kept his leanness which for him he's quick and explosive. As well as people don't realize how big this guy is."

Advertisement

Dreamer added how WWE has a lot of smaller wrestlers these days, compared to when he first debuted in WWE, a time when there were many towering men. He asserted that with a lot of smaller wrestlers in WWE presently, the giants, like Strowman, stand out more. Strowman seems to be enjoying his current run with WWE as he recently highlighted why his second stint with WWE is special.