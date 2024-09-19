Tony Khan Announces Women's World Title Match For Next Week's AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

All Elite Wrestling is just days away from returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, for their annual Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite," which takes place on September 25. The card has already been loaded with high-profile matches, including Darby Allin putting his shot at the AEW World Championship on the line against Jon Moxley, The Young Bucks defending the AEW Tag Team Championships against Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher, and Nigel McGuinness wanting one more match with 'the American Dragon' Bryan Danielson (if Danielson is medically cleared to compete).

The card has just gotten a whole lot bigger as AEW President Tony Khan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal the next match added to the show. Following the events of the September 18 episode of "Dynamite," Mariah May will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Yuka Sakazaki.

Next Wednesday, 9/25

New York, NY#AEWDynamite Grand Slam

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT AEW Women's World Title Match@MariahMayx vs @YukaSakazaki The Magical Girl has returned red hot, and now AEW original Yuka Sakazaki

will challenge World Champion Mariah May in New York NEXT Wednesday! https://t.co/qyzbU0OrGt pic.twitter.com/FadcOH9Ni7 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 19, 2024

May got herself, and Serena Deeb, disqualified during their tag team match against Sakazaki and Queen Aminata when May struck Sakazaki with her championship belt, right when it seemed like 'The Magical Girl' had the match won. Sakazaki had hit Deeb with a flying crossbody and gon for the pin when May came in with the title to breakup the fall, giving Aminata and Sakazaki the win via disqualification.

