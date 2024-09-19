Bully Ray Compares WWE NXT Star Giulia To Character From Blockbuster Action Film

After a lengthy wait, Giulia is finally a fully-fledged member of the WWE roster, now in the midst of her first feud in the promotion. While Giulia's presentation didn't quite land with Bully Ray at first, the former WWE star shared on "Busted Open Radio" that he saw something different out of the wrestler on the latest "WWE NXT."

"Last night, I finally felt something from Giulia," Bully said. "When I saw her look and I heard her start to talk last night, I felt like she was a character out of 'Kill Bill.' ... She almost reminded me of a character that could've been a part of that ... group of assassins and killers, or maybe the lead role ... played by Uma Thurman."

"Kill Bill Vol. 1" and "Kill Bill Vol. 2" were directed by Quentin Tarantino and released in 2003 and 2004, respectively. The two films focus on a retired assassin, played by Thurman, who seeks revenge after being attacked by her former allies. Both volumes are heavily influenced by martial arts and samurai films, and feature over-the-top characters and almost-cartoonish violence.

Looking back at Tuesday's "NXT," Giulia was able to get her character across in a short amount of time, which is something that Bully appreciated about the segment. After experiencing some disappointment regarding Giulia's debut at WWE NXT No Mercy, the WWE Hall of Famer feels that things are now moving in the right direction for the performer.

In just a few weeks, Giulia will step into the ring for her first WWE match, challenging Roxanne Perez for the WWE NXT Women's Championship. The match will take place on a big stage, as the two are set to clash during the first episode of "WWE NXT" to air on The CW.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.