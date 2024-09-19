Why Mark Henry Wonders If WWE's Roman Reigns Has Been Paying Close Enough Attention

"The World's Strongest Man" Mark Henry isn't totally sold on one of the key storylines heading into WWE's next premium live event, Bad Blood. One of the major matches on the card will see Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes team with former rival Roman Reigns as they take on The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Even though dissension between Rhodes and Reigns was teased on the September 13 "WWE SmackDown," much of it fell flat in Henry's opinion.

"I don't know if Roman has been paying close enough attention," Henry said on "Busted Open Radio." "Maybe his judgment is clouded because he's worried about the ula fala [Samoan necklace], and the rest of the family, and The Bloodline, but I think he kinda poo poo'd on the fact that Cody beat him." Henry said he didn't care for Reigns' promo in which he declared himself "still" the tribal chief, and that it was "still" his ring and "still" his WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer believed that Reigns' decisive WrestleMania defeat proved that audiences were ready to move past that.

"Even though he may consider himself the tribal chief of their family, when you're not the champion, you're not the tribal chief of the WWE," Henry said. "Cody is the commander-in-chief of the WWE, because he's the one that's holding the strap." As WWE continues to add more layers to the unceasing Bloodline narrative, it remains to be seen if a returning Jimmy Uso will take part. Uso's father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, recently posted a cryptic message on social media asking fans to pray for his son, but it is widely believed that Uso is fine. Just weeks ago, Rikishi indicated Jimmy Uso was ready to return.

