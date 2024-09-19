AEW's Mercedes Mone Confirms Reported Talks With Megan Thee Stallion Before WWE Deal

With "WWE SmackDown" moving to the USA Network, a few changes were made to the program, including featuring a new theme song, "Neva Play" by Megan Thee Stallion. This development became even more interesting after reports emerged this week that the rapper had previously been in talks with AEW star Mercedes Mone over a potential collaboration, something Mone had alluded to prior to AEW All In last month.

Now, in the latest edition of the "Mone Mag," the AEW TBS and New Japan Strong Women's Champion has set the record straight. Mone confirmed that she and Stallion had been in talks about working together, after striking up a friendship when they met at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Japan this past March. Mone believes WWE's deal with the rapper came about after she spoke about working with Stallion publicly.

"A few weeks ago in an interview, I made the mistake of teasing the idea, which made headlines," Mone said. "More recently, it was announced that Meg would be part of the new 'Smackdown' theme. It could all be a coincidence, of course. But then, they don't call me the blueprint for nothing. In hindsight, I should have kept my mouth shut about it but all you can do is live and learn.

"I'm flattered and honored in a way, as it proves we are clearly on the right path. While I would have loved to work with Meg and would have loved to see her work with our brand, I'm still happy for her. She's a great person and talent who will get exposure to the vast wrestling audience. Trust in this, AEW and Team Moné have a lot more brewing so it's all good. You all will just have to wait this time to hear about it."