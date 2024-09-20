AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 9/18/2024

All Elite Wrestling took some big strides towards Arthur Ashe Stadium and next week's"AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" with the September 18 episode that aired live from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Orange Cassidy seems to have put his feud with Chris Jericho behind him (for now), Ricochet got his wish by earning an AEW International Championship match with Will Ospreay, and Kyle Fletcher scored a pinfall win over one half of the company's EVP's ahead of his and Ospreay's AEW Tag Team Championship match with The Young Bucks.

As far as how many people tuned in to see the build-up to "Grand Slam," the September 18 episode of "Dynamite" was watched by an average of 687,000 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics. This is a 4% decrease from the September 11 episode that earned an average of 716,000 viewers, and a 1% drop from the trailing four weeks that stands at 693,000 viewers.

While the average viewership took a dip this past week, the same can't be said for the key 18-49 demographic, as that rose by 5% from a 0.21 on September 11. to a 0.22. According to The Programming Insider, a 0.22 number meant that "Dynamite" ranked second for the night across all prime time shows on cable, only being beaten by Gutfield on FOX News, and sixth for the night when including network stations.

As usual, "Dynamite" started the broadcast strong thanks to the lead-in from "The Big Bang Theory," with 784,000 viewers sticking around to see Jericho versus Cassidy in Q1. This would decline by Q4, but bounced back up to 715,000 viewers at the top of the second hour, before a slow decline to 627,000 viewers by the end of the night. However, in the 18-49 demographic, "Dynamite" actually ended the night with more viewers than what they started with.