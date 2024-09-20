Video: Nigel McGuinness Continues 'Fragile Countdown' Trolling AEW's Bryan Danielson

It's day four, and Nigel McGuinness' outspoken taunts continue toward AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson, whom he nicknamed "Brittle Bryan" on X. This time, McGuiness remains disgruntled over Danielson's silence toward his challenge for their impending match next Wednesday at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," should Danielson be cleared to compete after the unforgiving savagery he faced from his former friends, the Blackpool Combat Club, at All Out. His theory of Danielson's speechlessness is that it all stems from fear.

"Six days left of the 'Fragile Countdown,' and 'Brittle Bryan's' silence is perhaps his own mea culpa, the self-indictment of his own cowardice. FDR said, 'The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.' But you can add me to Bryan's list. The ball is in your court, Bryan," McGuinness warned.

Thanks to their time in ROH from 2005-2009, fighting consistently for either the Pure or World Championship or in non-title contention, Bryan and McGuinness will forever be linked together. They in some ways share parallel careers, including miraculous in-ring returns. McGuinness made his triumphant return in his home city of London just last month at All In, competing in the Casino Gauntlet just hours before Danielson defeated Swerve Strickland for the World Championship in a "Career versus Title" match. As of this report, no updates have been made on Danielson's in-ring status.

