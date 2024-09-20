Photo: AEW's MJF Shares Pic With WWE's Ethan Page To Wish Him A Happy Birthday

Today is a special day for "WWE NXT" star Ethan Page; it's his birthday! Although his menacing ways might leave him with fewer "happy birthday" posts from those he's shared the locker room with in TNA, AEW, and WWE, he did receive a nice message from another sinister wrestler, the former AEW World and International Champion, MJF. On X, MJF shared a photo of himself and Page, with MJF on Page's back. He added to the post, "HBD @OfficialEGO. Back to work."

Page has quite the challenge ahead of him in two weeks on the premiere episode of "NXT" on The CW, when he steps in the ring with Trick Williams in a rematch for the NXT Championship, with CM Punk guest refereeing. Two months after his surprise debut on "NXT," "All Ego" Page would capture the NXT Championship from Trick Williams in a Fatal-Four Way with Je'Von Evans and Shawn Spears at Heatwave in July. Since clinching the title, Page has had three successful television defenses against Dante Chen, Oro Mensah, and TNA megastar Joe Hendry earlier this month at No Mercy.

Over on AEW, MJF stood tall in a victory over Daniel Garcia at All Out earlier this month. His vengeance was solidified after Garcia cost him his international championship against Will Ospreay at August's All In. However, the original plan was for Garcia to win at All Out. It was reportedly changed following Garcia's undecided status on whether he'll stay with AEW, which remains to be resolved as of this report. Currently, "The Salt of the Earth" is taking some time off from AEW programming.