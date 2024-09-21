New Backstage Reports Claim AEW Stars The Lucha Brothers Have Not Yet Signed With WWE

Ever since early August, when it was reported that Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo wouldn't be renewing their AEW contracts, every sign has indicated that the tag team known as The Lucha Brothers are heading to WWE. On Thursday, it seemed as though the move had been made official when Cory Hays of PWNexus claimed (or seemed to claim) that Penta and Fenix had signed a multi-year main roster deal. That conclusion now appears to be premature, as both Fightful Select and Pro Wrestling Insider are reporting that, while The Lucha Brothers are still probably WWE-bound, they have not yet signed contracts.

Advertisement

Fightful's report says WWE sources denied the brothers had been signed, with one indicating that Fenix is still under contract to AEW (though AEW sources wouldn't confirm his contract status). PWI, meanwhile, reports that both Fenix and Penta are still signed to AEW, and that while there's strong mutual interest between them and WWE, they cannot legally have signed anything yet. Both reports agree that The Lucha Brothers are still expected to sign with WWE, with Fightful noting that neither WWE nor AEW has responded to official inquiries about the two wrestlers.

Hays, for his part, responded to Fightful's report on Saturday by clarifying his original post, which never technically said the brothers had put pen to paper.

Advertisement

"Yet, as Rey's contract hasn't expired yet," Hays said on X (formerly known as Twitter), quoting Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. "But they have had the conversations and merchandise has been given the green light." When asked by a commenter when Fenix's deal was up, Hays replied "This month, and [Tony Khan] isn't adding injury time to it."

Penta hasn't wrestled for AEW since the July 19 episode of "AEW Rampage"; Fenix's last AEW match was the July 20 episode of "AEW Collision." Neither man has wrestled anywhere in more than a month.