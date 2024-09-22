Tommy Dreamer Looks Back On Previous Match Between AEW Stars Ricochet & Will Ospreay

On October 2, Will Ospreay will defend his AEW International Championship against Ricochet on the five-year anniversary episode of "AEW Dynamite." Before the two high-flyers clash over the respective title in AEW, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently looked back on one of their most famous, and polarizing, in-ring battles that took place at the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament in 2016.

"That match was insane," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "I've watched it many times. It was video game wrestling, when it first came out. I'm talking the positives and the negatives, but it did garner a lot of attention. It put Ricochet kind of on the map. He went to WWE, now he's left WWE, comes to AEW and you're going to get this match [against Ospreay]."

"And I get it where you say it's right off the bat, but Ricochet has had a bunch of matches where he has won. He did make sense [in his latest promo] of everyone's calling him out and nobody's calling you out and you're invested in this tag thing, so putting the pieces together. I know storylines drive matches, but I'm also okay with watching a wrestling show that is having good matches. I know that will be good and exciting match where I will just be like, 'How do they do things?'"

Though the 2016 NJPW Best of the Super Juniors may mark their arguably most memorable encounter, Ospreay and Ricochet have shared the ring on over a dozen occasions elsewhere, both in singles and multi-man competition. Their most recent singles affair emanated from the now defunct WhatCulture Pro Wrestling in August 2017, just four months before Ricochet inked a contract with WWE. Seven years later, the two are now reunited under the AEW banner, with Ricochet so far boasting a 3-0 singles competition record.

