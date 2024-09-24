Bully Ray Says There's Nothing Not To Love About This WWE SmackDown Segment

On the September 20 edition of "WWE SmackDown," WWE continued to build toward one of the marquee matches advertised for Bad Blood, the tag team bout featuring Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline. Instead of using a more traditional route of escalating things in the ring or with a backstage segment, WWE used a highly-produced cinematic promo shot on the gridiron of Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray gushed about the segment on "Busted Open Radio."

"What was there not to love about it?" Bully asked. "The way Roman pulled up, the way Cody pulled up, the way they met in the middle of the field. What being in that particular place at that particular moment in time meant. What the city meant. Everything about it was awesome. Deep-rooted storytelling. The best thing the WWE did was not have that face-to-face happen in an arena."

Bully said that by taking the crowd out of the equation for this encounter, it ensured neither would get booed over the other, putting them in a strong position to enter Bad Blood as the clear babyface team.

"If this promo would've happened in an arena, you guys tell me who would've been cheered and who would've been booed," Bully postulated, referring to the September 13 edition of "SmackDown" in which Reigns received a more favorable crowd response than Rhodes.

By the end of their face-to-face, Reigns laid out in no uncertain terms that he would be coming for Rhodes's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. When this rematch from WrestleMania 41 may occur is anyone's guess, but Crown Jewel, Survivor Series, or even the relaunch of "Saturday Night's Main Event" on NBC remain possibilities.